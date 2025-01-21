Why Kirk Cousins still holds all the power in possible Atlanta Falcons trade

One thing appears to be consistently lost in the Kirk Cousins trade discussion happening early this offseason. It seems to often be a footnote to the debate of whether or not the Falcons could convince a team to take on Kirk's deal when it should be the headline. The Falcons gave Kirk Cousins a no-trade clause that will keep all of the power in Kirk's hands. The veteran quarterback can accept a backup role or force the Falcons to release him.

This is where things could get a bit murky when projecting Atlanta's offseason. Kirk Cousins has a reputation around the league as the ultimate leader and teammate, playing hardball with the Falcons doesn't fit his persona. However, it has to be at least noted that Kirk holds all of the power in whether or not an offseason trade is even possible.

Should Kirk Cousins accept a trade or force the Falcons to move on?

This is a question impossible to answer without understanding what Kirk's offseason priorities are. If the quarterback simply wants a chance to start no matter the landing spot a trade is possible. On the flip side, Kirk Cousins is an aging veteran with a family to consider. Just moving from Minnesota to Atlanta a season ago it is possible the veteran prefers to stay either in Atlanta or as close as possible.

These are factors that wouldn't matter if not for the Falcons handing Kirk the power with the no-trade clause. Now there is a very real chance the team is unable to pull the trigger on a potential trade even if they find a team desperate enough to make the deal.

It is yet another wrinkle in Atlanta's offseason and perhaps why the Falcons were so outspoken about Kirk returning in 2025 as a potential backup option. No matter how it ends it will define Atlanta's offseason as they attempt to find a way out of their biggest move of the previous offseason.