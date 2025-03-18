Why Kyle Pitts should remain with the Atlanta Falcons for 2025 season

One consistent story following the Atlanta Falcons this offseason has been the suggestion the team could be looking to trade Kyle Pitts. While there hasn't been a reputable report that Pitts is on the move, there has been constant offseason speculation. Trading Pitts seemed possible at the end of the season based on the level of frustration.

Not only is Pitts inconsistent with his production but with his route running and ability to play through the whistle. Turning on the tape, it is easy to point to a lack of energy as the reason for the frustrating seasons. While the offensive play calling and quarterbacks could be blamed, that hasn't stopped Drake London from being productive. For Pitts, the issues are obvious and yet the Falcons shouldn't consider trading the former first-round pick this offseason.

Kyle Pitts should remain with Atlanta in the final year of his contract

Despite the frustration, there isn't a reason to trade Pitts at his lowest possible value. Second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should be given a chance to bring his career back to life. If the duo is able to build chemistry, the Falcons can debate the future. Why trade a player with his talent for a late-round pick? Pitts has far more upside than anyone you can select with the pick you're going to receive for the pass catcher.

Penix deserves the chance to play one final season with all of Atlanta's weapons intact. Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts are both entering contract years and could easily move on. However, this doesn't mean the Falcons should trade either player unless it were to net the team a star in return. Allow the young quarterback the benefit of every possible weapon.

Pitts has only played with one capable quarterback and was consistently used as a blocker by Arthur Smith. Perhaps this has contributed to the lack of effort and inconsistent production. If Pitts were to have a quarterback that shows belief and rewards him with the football perhaps some of the bad habits change. Atlanta owes it to Penix and themselves to give it one last try.