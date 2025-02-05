Why Kyle Pitts won't be a part of any potential Myles Garrett trades for Atlanta

Myles Garrett has requested a trade out of Cleveland sending nearly every fanbase in the league into hypothetical trades. There isn't a team in the league that wouldn't like to add the star pass rusher. A bidding war is likely on the horizon and it would be shocking if the Falcons weren't a part of this. However, there is one piece being suggested in potential trades that simply doesn't make sense. Whatever the Falcons might offer the Browns for Garrett, it is extremely unlikely to involve Kyle Pitts.

Pitts has already become offseason trade content with pundits suggesting endless potential trade fits. Whether or not the Falcons opt to trade Kyle Pitts this offseason it doesn't make sense for Cleveland. Already the Browns have a star tight-end who has reason for more trust than Pitts. Add in the fact Pitts doesn't fit Cleveland's timeline and the move would make zero sense from the Browns' perspective.

Kyle Pitts won't be a part of any potential Atlanta Falcons offers for Cleveland star Myles Garrett

The reasons why trading Kyle Pitts in the first place doesn't make sense are obvious. Selling a top five pick at an all-time low is bad business. Pitts has never had lower value and is heading into the final year of his deal. There is an easy argument to be made his potential upside with Michael Penix Jr. is far higher than any potential trade compensation.

However, this is a debate we will delve further into throughout the 2025 offseason. The point here remains that even if the Falcons decide now is the time to give up on Kyle Pitts it won't be because of a fit in Cleveland. The Browns simply need to weather the storm the next two years finding a way to add draft picks while keeping their fanbase engaged.

This means looking at adding veteran players understanding as soon as Deshaun Watson's contract can be escaped it is time for a reset. Kyle Pitts doesn't fit this build, with only one year remaining on his contract for a position you've already filled.

If the Falcons were able to land Garrett a trade package is going to have to be built around draft picks and a player that makes sense for Cleveland's future. Pitts isn't that and there is a great chance the pass catcher remains in Atlanta with the Falcons holding out hope Penix will be the missing piece to finally unlock his potential.