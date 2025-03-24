Why Michael Penix Jr. can unlock Atlanta's most frustrating weapon in 2025

Whether or not the Falcons are going to decide to move on from Kyle Pitts in the 2025 offseason remains in question. There isn't any denying the pass catcher has been a consistent source of frustration after an impressive rookie season. In a year when the Falcons offense was a complete mess, Matt Ryan had Pitts over 1,000 receiving yards and appeared to be on track to becoming a star at the position.

Each of the following three years the numbers haven't been close to the player Pitts was in his rookie season. A combination of Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota, and Desmond Ridder were all blamed for Kyle's lack of production. This appeared more than fair when you consider the struggles of each of the trio. However, it didn't explain a declining effort and a tendency not to fight through contact.

Penix can make Kyle Pitts a star if the pass catcher is willing to change one thing

Kirk Cousins and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson were expected to be the solutions for Pitts. Cousins was the most accomplished quarterback since Matt Ryan, and Robinson's offensive system was far more pass-focused. Still, the results remained inconsistent and Pitts left reason to wonder about his effort.

Michael Penix Jr. taking over didn't drastically change the results with the tight end taking a backseat to Drake London and Darnell Mooney. The Atlanta quarterback was still vocal about his support for Pitts and belief that the duo can still get on the same page.

What is so exciting about Penix is the arm talent that will allow the Falcons to fully unlock Pitts. This is the first time the Falcons have had a quarterback who can take advantage of the catch radius of Pitts. If the tight-end can simply adjust his effort and play through the whistle there is a chance we see the number of his rookie season.

This remains the biggest issue and concern for Kyle Pitts. Yes, Michael Penix is easily the most talented quarterback Pitts will have played with and has the best chance to take advantage of his skillset. However, this won't matter if Pitts doesn't earn the trust of his quarterback. Things are already off to a rocky start with Pitts causing the quarterback's first career interception.

Pitts must prove to the Atlanta quarterback he is willing to fight for the football and play through the whistle. Drake London only needed two games to do this and completely win Penix's trust. The quarterback can make things far easier for Pitts and give the Falcons a chance to unlock the talent. However, only Pitts can make the decision to change his effort and turn back the clock to the player he was believed to be.