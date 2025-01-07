With the offseason beginning for multiple teams today, rumors are already circulating about players seeking new homes for 2025. Jalen Ramsey appears to be among them, hinting at a potential departure from Miami through an Instagram message. This isn’t the first Dolphins player to express a desire to leave; Tyreek Hill has also made it clear he wants out of Miami.

If Ramsey is indeed looking for a team in 2025 that offers a legitimate chance to compete for a championship, the Atlanta Falcons should be at the top of his list. The Falcons would be an ideal landing spot for the three-time All-Pro, especially given his well-documented relationship with head coach Raheem Morris.

Won’t be any tampering issues but 100% I know MANY players including myself who would love to play on whatever team Rah is the coach of! That won’t necessarily be the reality, but would definitely love that lol



Don’t read too much into this lol… I’m jus saying Rah is the best! https://t.co/Q0SxRzsR7y — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 19, 2024

The veteran cornerback had a strong 2024 season, playing in all 17 regular-season games for the Dolphins. He recorded 60 total tackles, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. However, the Dolphins fell short of their playoff aspirations, much like the Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons are in desperate need of cornerback talent heading into the offseason. With Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton, and Kevin King set to have expiring contracts this offseason. Atlanta lacks depth at the position. While AJ Terrell has performed at an All-Pro level, the team does not have a reliable cornerback to play opposite him. Injuries and inexperience in the secondary were recurring issues for Atlanta throughout the season.

A move to the Falcons seems like a realistic and mutually beneficial outcome for both Ramsey and Atlanta. Ramsey would join a team striving to become a championship contender, while Atlanta would gain a proven veteran to bolster its secondary and address a critical roster need. Jalen Ramsey has four-years remaining on his contract creating an obvious hurdle to the move with Atlanta's limited offseason cap space. Still, it is a great potential fit the Falcons should consider exploring this offseason.