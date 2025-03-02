Why the Atlanta Falcons could keep Kirk Cousins for 2025 season

The most likely reasoning for GM Terry Fontenot's continued stance on Atlanta's plans to keep Kirk Cousins is posturing. Atlanta understands they are in a bad position of their own design and will be unable to trade Cousins until after June 1st without a major dead cap hit. This leaves the team in limbo waiting to see if a team is going to be desperate enough to bid for Kirk's services.

Atlanta waiting and hoping for a trade to appear for Cousins is still what makes the most sense. However, if Fontenot's opinion on Kirk's future is to be believed, the quarterback is here to stay. Leading to the question of why the team would want the distraction of last year's starter returning?

Why would the Falcons allow Kirk Cousins to return for the 2025 season?

It saves the Falcons cap space if Cousins is still on the roster heading into free agency. Any roster cut or trade would have to be after June 1st for the Falcons to be able to swallow the dead cap hit. With this in mind, it remains unlikely the Falcons are serious about keeping Cousins. Still, the one reason the team might consider the decision is if they don't trust Michael Penix Jr.

Before Kirk's injury, the quarterback had great moments and dominated Atlanta's division rivals. There isn't a backup quarterback in the league with Cousins' known ceiling. If the Falcons are concerned about Penix's injury history, there is an easy argument to be made that keeping Kirk on the roster is the right decision.

The contract is going to be painful no matter whether Cousins is sitting on the bench or ends up playing on a new team. Atlanta could have the stability of Cousins while still giving Penix every chance to prove to be a franchise quarterback.

Whether this argument grows flimsy is when you consider how it might impact the players. Bringing back Cousins as the backup while Penix attempts to turn the page could prove to be awkward. A wiser decision would be to bring in a bridge option that comes without Kirk's baggage. Whatever the team decides, Kirk Cousins continues to dominate Atlanta headlines and remains the story of the team's offseason.