Why the Atlanta Falcons could remain stuck with Kirk Cousins in 2025

1. Kirk Cousins is cheaper on the roster

The Atlanta Falcons are already heading into the 2025 offseason with negative cap space. Due to the blockbuster moves the team has made the last two offseasons things were always going to be tight. Kirk Cousins is the biggest piece of this with the team's highest cap hit moving into next season. The quarterback is expected to be a $40-million cap hit next season.

While it would seem an easy move to cut the quarterback and allow him to find a new landing spot it is far from that simple. The Falcons are already going to need to find a way to open up enough cap space to rebuild the defense. There is also the question of whether or not they can re-sign center Drew Dalman.

If Cousins were to be cut from the roster that cap number would be $25-million higher. A roster already in need of tough moves to create space would have a far more difficult road ahead of them. The Falcons need Cousins to either be traded or to stay on the roster unless they can negotiate a way out. The deal is simply too large to consider making the roster cut.