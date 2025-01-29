Why the Atlanta Falcons could remain stuck with Kirk Cousins in 2025

2. A lack of suitors

Finding a team willing to take on Kirk Cousins seemed completely impossible two months ago. The quarterback was playing the worst ball of his career and the team opted to bench the veteran in year one of a four-year contract. Nothing has changed for Cousins or the Falcons over the last few weeks. Cousins was still one of if not the worst quarterback in the league over his last three starts. Finding a team interested in Cousins is going to be a very difficult road.

The only reason it is possible is due to a very thin free agent and draft class at the position. There are two quarterback teams could talk themselves into drafting as clear starters. Beyond this, there are nothing but question marks at the position with Sam Darnold headlining the free agent class.

A team being desperate enough to turn their attention to Cousins is possible. Still, it would be a minor miracle and remains Atlanta's only way out of the deal until the end of next season. The dead cap hit makes it nearly impossible to cut Kirk leaving a trade as the team's only avenue. One the quarterback himself could derail if he so chooses.