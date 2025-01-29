Why the Atlanta Falcons could remain stuck with Kirk Cousins in 2025

3. Kirk's no-trade clause

If you needed any further proof the Falcons aren't a well-run organization, consider Kirk's no-trade clause. The team was so sold on Michael Penix Jr. they drafted the quarterback inside the top-ten after handing Cousins a top-dollar deal. Perhaps you could swallow this if not for the structure of the deal they gave the veteran quarterback.

Cousins was always going to get at least $90-million from the Falcons and has full control over any potential trades. Atlanta drafted a rookie quarterback but made sure there was no path into the lineup until year three. The Falcons couldn't escape the deal until the third season and only pivoted to their rookie quarterback out of complete desperation.

Still, Kirk Cousins is left holding all the cards understanding the team can't afford to cut him and holding a no-trade clause. If the quarterback doesn't want to move this offseason he can force the team to keep him even if there were trades out there. Cousins has all the power to opt to stay in Atlanta or force the team to find a way to cut him so he can pick his own landing spot. Yet another example of a poorly run team that cannot get out of their own way.