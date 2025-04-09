Why the Atlanta Falcons could still target Trey Hendrickson in 2025 offseason

It seemed all hopes of trading for a star edge rusher this offseason were sufficiently dashed before the offseason had truly begun. Cleveland's Myles Garrett signed a record-setting extension days after making it clear he wanted out of Cleveland. The Browns added enough to the offer to change the defender's mind and leave Atlanta looking at Trey Hendrickson as a potential target if Cincy failed to lock up the star pass rusher.

This hope appeared to be false as well, with the predictable outcome of the Bengals opting to work on a possible extension with Hendrickson. This was after the franchise already met the demands of Joe Burrow by keeping both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the roster. Now, they must find a way to get on the same page with one of the few capable defensive pieces on the roster. It appears that this has hit a bump in the road with Hendrickson's comments from last week breathing life back into trade hopes.

Trey Hendrickson remains Atlanta's one hope of adding a star pass rusher in the 2025 offseason

With that said, it is important to note that the most likely way this plays out is still Trey Hendrickson signing with the Bengals. Whether through agents or comments from the players themselves, negotiations are a game where the media and fans are often used as leverage. It is very much on the table that is what is happening here and Hendrickson is simply putting pressure on an extension he knows will eventually get done.

Still, the Falcons' level of desperation to find a capable pass rusher demands you reach out to the Bengals. Whatever the potential cost, Atlanta should be willing to pay when you consider the team's current options at the position. A trio of Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and Bralen Trice doesn't breathe a lot of confidence that the struggling unit is going to improve.

Floyd was a solid signing, but isn't the star pass rusher the Falcons are clearly lacking. Trey Hendrickson would be that piece and completely change the ceiling of this Atlanta defense. As unlikely as a trade remains, the Falcons must closely monitor the situation in hopes that things sour enough for Atlanta to take their best shot at acquiring last year's sack leader.