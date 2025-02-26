Why the Atlanta Falcons could trade back in the 2025 NFL draft

Already Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot has hinted that the team could trade back in this year's NFL Draft. It is a move that makes complete sense if the top edge rushing prospects are already off the board. If the Falcons are within reach of adding an impact pass rusher they shouldn't consider trading back even with the obvious need to add picks.

Atlanta lost a pick due to tampering and would spend a second pick in the trade to acquire pass rusher Matthew Judon. This leaves the Falcons with only five picks and two of those are in the final round. Atlanta's limited draft resources is the obvious reason the team will consider any draft day trades needing to add additional picks.

In some ways it isn't concerning the Falcons have limited draft picks. Consider how often Terry Fontenot misses on picks after the first day. It isn't likely the Falcons were going to be able to add impact players with the picks they have lost. Yes, you would like them back but the Falcons are still in a good position and shouldn't feel pressured to trade back.

A trade only makes sense if the best pass rushers are off the board and the Falcons are looking to add another pick. Any other decision would be a mistake when you look at the team's defensive needs. You're going to need to add impact players in both the draft and free agency if you have any hope of rebuilding the unit.

This is an already difficult road with limited draft picks and cap space putting a clear ceiling on the moves that can be made. Atlanta's focus must remain on building a capable pass rush and bringing in contributors around Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell.