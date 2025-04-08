Why the Atlanta Falcons have so few selections in 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will head into the 2025 NFL Draft with only five selections, and two of those picks will come in the draft's final round. It is a less than impressive list of options when you consider the team's extensive defensive concerns. In the first round alone, the team could justify drafting a corner, safety, linebacker, or edge rusher. Atlanta's defense is far from a finished product if the team wants any serious hopes of contending in the 2025 season.

This is made more difficult by the team's limited picks in the first two days of the draft. While the team still holds each of their first two picks, they are missing both a 3rd and 5th rounder that could have been used to improve defensive depth. The loss of both picks hurts far more than expected with Atlanta's lack of moves in the free agency and trade markets.

Kirk Cousins and a mistake of a trade limited Atlanta's 2025 draft arsenal

The first piece of Atlanta's limited draft selections is the fact that the team lost their 5th round pick for a tampering violation. It appeared this investigation was sparked thanks to Kirk Cousins commenting in initial interviews that he had contact with team trainers ahead of the approved tampering date. In an extremely frustrating signing that already cost the Falcons extensive cap space, they are now out a draft pick as well, thanks to the quarterback.

Matthew Judon being traded from New England cost the Falcons their third-round pick, explaining why the team is short two selections this offseason. It was a deal that made sense at the time, however, Judon's regression was unexpected and left it as a slam dunk of a trade for the Patriots. Atlanta giving up the chance to add a potential starter and not retaining Judon past one season makes the move even worse.

Atlanta having two selections in the draft's final round can be explained by the team's 2023 trade for receiver Van Jefferson. The Falcons sent their 2025 6th round pick in exchange for Jefferson and the Rams' 7th rounder in 2025.

All of this adds up to Atlanta missing three of their original picks for three moves that all turned out to be busts. Hardly great news for Terry Fontenot or an Atlanta front office that is badly in need of a win after four years of underwhelming draft decisions.