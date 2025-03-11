Why the Atlanta Falcons made the right decision cutting Grady Jarrett

The Atlanta Falcons' biggest move on Monday was the tough decision to cut veteran leader Grady Jarrett. Losing the veteran leader and a player loved by the fanbase isn't an easy way to start the offseason. However, it was the only way forward for a team needing to create cap space to rebuild a struggling defense. Jarrett is a great franchise player who had his best moments on the biggest stages.

Jarrett's three Super Bowl sacks announced his presence to the Falcons and the rest of the league. His production and value to the Atlanta defensive interior couldn't be overstated. However, as his cap hit has increased in recent seasons, the production has gone in the wrong direction. The Falcons couldn't justify keeping such a highly paid player on a failing unit.

Atlanta made the right decision opting to move on from veteran Grady Jarrett

With the Atlanta defense already struggling there simply isn't a justifiable reason to continue to pay such a high cap number for a player whose production is heading in the wrong direction. Jarrett isn't getting to the passer at the expected rate since joining forces with fellow veteran David Onyemata. Atlanta's defense continued to fail to get to the quarterback and struggle to stop the run.

This is a business and Jarrett's price tag simply was far higher than his value on the field. With that said, it doesn't make this move easy to swallow. Jarrett has been one of the few franchise players that stuck with the team and was a leader on and off the field. His impact through his first two seasons in the league was as dominating as any Atlanta defender in recent team history.

Jarrett will no doubt be missed as a leader and a tone setter for the Falcons defense. Making the right move isn't always pleasant and that is the case here with one of the most beloved Falcons of the last decade.