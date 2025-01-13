Why the Atlanta Falcons should be watching Sam Darnold closely on MNF

The NFL wildcard round will conclude on Monday night as the Minnesota Vikings travel to Arizona to take on the Rams. Matthew Stafford vs. Sam Darnold will be a fitting conclusion to a round that was defined by who had the better quarterback. The Vikings have to have a level of concern considering what they watched from Darnold with the division on the line a week ago. Rarely has a player's offseason fate been so heavily tied to one game as Darnold's will be tonight.

Go out and play great giving your team a chance to win and Sam Darnold is going to cash in during free agency. If the quarterback struggles, however, there is reason to wonder if he goes right back to where he was last offseason. Looking for a cheap deal with a capable team or being overpaid by a struggling franchise? All to say the Falcons should have an interest in how this plays out based on their quarterback situation.

If Darnold flounders in the playoffs could the Vikings decide to turn back to Kirk Cousins?

An unlikely scenario but one the Falcons should at least be considering as they attempt to escape Kirk's contract. Even if Darnold plays great there is reason to wonder if his market moves past what Minnesota is comfortable paying. The team could simply opt to bring back a quarterback they are familiar with and have J.J. McCarthy compete with Cousins for the starting role.

If there is anywhere that can bring Cousins back to life it is the Minnesota coaching staff. The Vikings can escape his contract the next offseason if things don't fall in their favor. There is also the chance that with a full healthy offseason, the veteran turns back the clock to what he was in the 2023 season.

Something the Vikings could consider if Darnold either falls flat or is priced out of the team's market. Either way, it is a story worth keeping an eye on as the teams prepare for the wildcard round finale.