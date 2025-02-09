With the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL world by selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., just a month after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Most football analysts expected the Falcons to target a pass rusher after their offensive spending spree in free agency.

Atlanta passed on several talented defensive players, including edge rusher Jared Verse, who went to the LA Rams at No. 19 and later won Defensive Rookie of the Year. With another season in the books and another underwhelming Falcons pass rush, could GM Terry Fontenot once again surprise the Atlanta fanbase by forgoing a defensive pick at No. 15?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) believes so, projecting the Falcons to select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 15 in their latest mock draft. PFF argues that “surrounding [Michael Penix Jr.] with more offensive firepower would be a smart way to set him up for early success.”

However, despite this bold prediction, it’s highly unlikely Atlanta will draft another receiver in the first round. Penix already has a strong group of pass catchers in Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson. But if the Falcons do go offense in the 2025 NFL Draft, an offensive lineman would be the more logical choice.

Atlanta’s offensive line could see significant changes in 2025 after maintaining the same starters in 2023 and 2024. Center Drew Dalman is set to become a free agent this offseason, and according to ESPN, “Dalman has a chance to receive top-three money among centers, surpassing Lloyd Cushenberry III’s four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024.” If that projection holds, Atlanta may struggle to retain him in free agency, leaving them without a starting center.

Additionally, with left-handed Michael Penix Jr. set to take over as QB1, longtime left tackle Jake Matthews will no longer be responsible for protecting the blindside. That duty would shift to right tackle Kaleb McGary, who, at 30 years old, allowed seven sacks across 16 starts in 2024.

If the Falcons do surprise everyone by selecting an offensive player for the fifth consecutive year, it will almost certainly be a lineman.