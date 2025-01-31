Why the Minnesota Vikings won't consider a reunion with Kirk Cousins

As the Atlanta Falcons search for a landing spot for Kirk Cousins, one team that will be pointed to is the Minnesota Vikings. In many ways, a return to Minnesota would make sense for Cousins. The Vikings just watched Sam Darnold implode in the two most important games of the season. J.J. McCarthy is yet to take a snap of meaning and the Vikings have a star-studded offense ready to compete for the division.

Bringing Cousins back does make a lot of sense, until you look at the contract and remember why Cousins came to Atlanta in the first place. Minnesota was ready to turn the page and found cheap production from Darnold. There isn't a reason to hit rewind and bring in Kirk's contract after you refused to re-sign the quarterback to begin with.

Minnesota refused to pay Kirk Cousins top dollar before the quarterback's 2024 implosion

The Vikings being willing to turn back to Cousins is somewhat admitting a mistake. It's not something an NFL front office is fond of doing. Choosing to do so after the worst season of Kirk's career simply doesn't make sense. You have far more reason to believe your head coach can get the best out of Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy. Yes, there are postseason concerns but the cost and ability to move off either player will be far easier.

The Vikings could even opt to look to repeat what they did with Darnold looking at Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or Carson Wentz as the next bridge quarterback. No matter which direction they choose it is very unlikely to include Cousins.

Leaving the Falcons in a bad position of searching for a landing spot for an overpaid quarterback coming off the worst season of his career. Even if they manage to find a team desperate enough to make the deal Cousins must give the go-ahead. The quarterback holding a no-trade clause leaves all the power in his hands. Leaving the Falcons with nothing but questions going into the offseason.