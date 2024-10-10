Will Bryce Young be back in the lineup against the Atlanta Falcons?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons division rival has continued their all-time quarterback mismanagement this season with Bryce Young being benched. Making matters all the more painful is the fact the Panthers were just blown off the field by two players they paid for. It was Carolina's number one overall pick that landed the Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and star receiver D.J. Moore was a part of that deal heading to Chicago.
It seems things simply can't get any bleaker for an organization that failed a number of quarterbacks who moved on to better situations. Bryce Young is simply the latest in a long line of quarterbacks the Panthers cannot support or utilize properly. After a hot one-game start veteran starter Andy Dalton has regressed as well opening the door back up for Young to return to the lineup at some point this season.
Carolina will start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton as they host the Atlanta Falcons
For at least one more week the Panthers will stick with the veteran quarterback in what is another lost season. Why the Panthers are punting on Young so quickly and still losing with Dalton remains a mystery. Either way you're going to lose at least with Bryce in the lineup you have a slight chance at the second-year player starting to figure things out.
The more reps you give the former first overall pick the higher the chance this offense is able to take a step forward. With a struggling offensive line and a complete lack of weapons, it is admittedly an uphill battle, however, it is one the Panthers should be attempting.
Continuing to sit Bryce Young while losing speaks to where this organization has fallen and the mess their owner has pushed them into. As shocking as it may seem it ends up jettisoning all of your star players and overspending for a franchise quarterback you cannot support isn't the way to fix a franchise.
For Atlanta, it is simply a chance to start out with a perfect 3-0 divisional record and show just how much talent disparity there is in the matchup.