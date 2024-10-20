Will Falcons continue with Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins' struggles?
The Atlanta Falcons had a massive letdown at home against the Seattle Seahawks. An offense that was on fire only mustered 14 points and turned the ball over on three straight possessions late in the game.
Kirk Cousins was partially to blame for the struggles as he felt the pressure all day. He made a critical mistake by trying to throw a ball with a defender right on him and throwing a high pass to Pitts that was intercepted to cap his day.
Things got so out of hand that the coaching staff turned to rookie Michael Penix Jr. on the last drive. He only threw one pass, completing it, before time ticked off the clock. But what is next at the position?
Kirk Cousins is still the Atlanta Falcons quarterback moving forward
Fans love to place blame on a quarterback, whether it is fair or not. The Falcons' blowout loss to the Seahawks has definitely drummed up some angry fans who want Michael Penix Jr. to continue playing while the veteran sits on the bench.
However, that would be the wrong move and, more importantly, a move that will not happen.
Did Cousins play a great game? No, but it wasn't all his fault. The banged-up offensive line gave up pressure to a sub-par pass rush, Drake London dropped a pass that turned into a pick, and the entire team was out of sync.
If you disagree with me then answer one question: who led the offense to 100 points in their last three games?
It is not Penix's time; the veteran quarterback gives the Falcons their best chance to win each week, even after that ugly game.
And, to be fair, Cousins was playing well until that bad fumble in the fourth quarter. Things just collapsed for the entire team late.