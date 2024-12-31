Will the Atlanta Falcons become the final stop of Kirk Cousins' career?

Kirk Cousins started the season out for the Atlanta Falcons looking the part of an aging quarterback coming off a career-changing injury. Fans were less than thrilled with an offense that couldn't put anything together against the Pittsburgh Steelers. One week later and Kirk Cousins won the fanbase over with a heart-stopping drive to give Atlanta a win over the Eagles on the road.

Cousins would follow this up with great games against Tampa Bay to sweep Atlanta's division rival. Moments that would keep Atlanta holding onto the veteran quarterback even as it became beyond clear it was time to make a change. Cousins was unplayable and the Falcons made the change far too late allowing Cousins to pile up an impressive amount of awful tape. This leads to the obvious question, is this the end for Kirk Cousins?

Cousins will be cut and find a second chance this offseason while Atlanta pays the bill

Kirk Cousins is going to follow in the footsteps in Russell Wilson and allow the Falcons to pay him while landing in an ideal situation with a chance to win a job. Yes, the tape is awful and most quarterbacks would be out of the league after such a performance. However, Cousins has years of experience and a stellar reputation around the league.

Things have ended in Atlanta, but this won't be the last time we see Kirk Cousins in a starting lineup. His experience and ability to impact winning in years past is simply too overwhelming for quarterback desperate teams to ignore.

Teams that could have a level of interest are easy to point out when you look at draft positioning and the offseason's free agent class. Add in that Atlanta is going to be paying the bulk of the bill and there is no question that Cousins will be given a second chance. One that fans hope to see work out for a player who said all the right things off the field and gave the team their best start in recent team history.