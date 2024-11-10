Will the Atlanta Falcons continue haunting failing Derek Carr?
By Nick Halden
It seems anytime the Atlanta Falcons match up against New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr they have a chance to score. Last season it was Jessie Bates picking off a Carr pass and racing it in for the score. Early this season it was a surprise contributor with Troy Andersen grabbing a Matthew Judon tipped pass and showing surprising speed and scoring on what would be a defining play.
Not in recent memory has a New Orleans quarterback incited less fear than Derek Carr. Even Jameis Winston or the Saints' gadget weapon Taysom Hill earned more fear and respect from the Atlanta defense. There is this feeling with Carr that no matter how great the offense might look he is going to give you 2-3 chances to make a game-changing play.
Will Atlanta's tradition of defensive touchdowns vs. Derek Carr continue?
This has all the makings of a get-right game for a struggling Atlanta defense. We saw signs of life against Dallas and now the team gets a big addition. Troy Andersen is slated to return and Justin Simmons and Nate Landman both continue to get healthier.
While asking for another defensive touchdown might be a stretch it is going to be a long day for Derek Carr. There is something about the Falcons that simply limits the ceiling of a typically capable quarterback. A sentence that has rarely been able to be written for Atlanta's defense.
Carr's ability to make the killer mistake or miss the open receiver is what is going to allow the Falcons to put this game away early. The Saints are reeling and searching for a reason to let go of the rope. Taking advantage of Carr's early mistakes and allowing the offense to remedy their struggles against the Saints in the first matchup is the obvious expectation. One the Falcons will deliver on keeping the win streak going and giving another reason to believe in this team.