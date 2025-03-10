Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign franchise legend Grady Jarrett?

The dreaded news we were all expecting: the Atlanta Falcons release Grady Jarrett after ten remarkable seasons. It is crushing as the former fifth-round pick will go down as one of the best on and off the field in team history.

The move made sense because the pay didn't match the play. He was getting money that he would've deserved a few years ago, but not anymore.

However, there is always the potential for a re-signing -- a commonly used tactic for legendary players.

Could the Falcons bring back Grady Jarrett after his release?

According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons tried for a new deal with Grady Jarrett but things didn't work out. They were never going to eat his $20-plus cap hit for 2025 so they had to release him.

The #Falcons attempted to get a new deal done with DT Grady Jarrett to keep him in Atlanta, per a league source. But ultimately, things ended in a release. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 10, 2025

For a quick answer to the article's question, no, he won't be returning to the Falcons. The fact they tried to agree to a new deal says that the numbers just didn't add up for Terry Fontenot. The only sliver of hope is if he talks to other teams and doesn't find the money he was expecting.

There is also the potential that he wanted to go to a team that is a more clear-cut contender. He has stuck around through the many awful Falcons seasons and has never complained -- at some point, that has to boil over.

To his credit, he has always been the most respectful, humble, and classy player on the Falcons. Those aren't things he would share with the media.

Expect him to get some interest on the open market because of the respect he has around the league. It will be sad to see him elsewhere.