Will the Falcons finally trade Kirk Cousins on Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft?

Kirk Cousins, Kirk Cousins, Kirk Cousins. We can't wait to hear the news that he has been traded so we can finally move forward.

Unfortunately, I wouldn't expect it anytime soon. There aren't many landing spots for him. To put it plainly, expect the veteran to remain on the Atlanta Falcons through the Draft and possibly into June, or beyond.

Kirk Cousins unlikely to be traded anytime soon

Tell me who would be interested in Kirk Cousins? Each potential team has a 'yeah but.'

The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and drafted Dillon Gabriel. The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely sign Aaron Rodgers and have avoided drafting a quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings is the exact situation Cousins wants to avoid with first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

There are no options for the Kirk Cousins right now.

At this point, we will likely have to wait for an injury in training camp, the preseason, or possibly the regular season. There is also the potential that he stays to back up Michael Penix Jr. and is released next Spring.

This is the unfortunate truth about this situation. Teams aren't looking to add an old, relatively expensive quarterback when there are younger, cheaper options available.

In a perfect world, Terry Fontenot would add a Day 3 pick to split the major gap between his final two picks in the fourth and seventh rounds. However, according to reports, they are more worried about the financial situation.

Reporters have said they are pushing for teams to pay the entire inherited salary, while the inquiring teams are pushing for the Falcons to pay for most of his salary.

This is all a delicate balancing act that no one seems to have a clear grasp of. It could take a while for this to resolve.