Xavier Watts is already receiving big-time lessons from a Falcons' Pro Bowler

The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with plenty of new faces, but one stood out in particular: Xavier Watts. The rookie safety didn’t just hold his own, he led the team in tackles with six solo stops, providing a glimpse of the present and future of Atlanta’s secondary.

And on the sideline, he had Jessie Bates III in his corner. Bates, mic’d up for the game, made sure to keep Watts locked in with steady encouragement—and feedback.

“Good play… You’re in good position," he was caught telling the 22-year-old. "You good. You good. Keep being you, bro. You’re gonna change the game, bro.”

Those words mean a lot. Not just because they came from a Pro Bowl veteran, but because Watts was already making an impact in his first NFL action. But even more importantly is how they revealed that the Falcons see Watts not just as a developmental piece, but as someone ready to contribute right now.

Xavier Watts leads a strong Falcons defensive effort in Week 1

Despite Atlanta’s 23-20 loss, Jeff Ulbrich’s defense put together a performance good enough to win.

They held Tampa Bay to just 260 yards of total offense, limited them to 16 first downs, and forced Baker Mayfield into 15 incompletions. For perspective, Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards last season, the third most in the NFL. Against Atlanta, he managed just 167.

Watts was in the middle of it all. His six solo tackles paced the Falcons, and his range on the back end helped limit big plays. While Mike Hughes' late touchdown allowance will draw criticism, the defense as a whole proved capable of keeping Atlanta in the game.

And the best part was the leadership we saw from the veteran safety. Bates III reassured Watts after reps, reinforced his positioning, and spoke belief into the rookie’s future. It was the kind of exchange that shows why Atlanta invested in Bates as both a playmaker and a culture setter.

Pairing Bates’ experience with Watts’ youth and energy could be the backbone of Atlanta’s secondary moving forward. Ulbrich leaned heavily on rookie personnel in Week 1, and Watts rewarded that trust by flying around the field and setting the tone with physicality.

In a game where missed offensive chances led to a loss, the silver lining was clear: Xavier Watts belongs. He showed the potential and production of a player who can help Atlanta win right now, not just down the line.

And with a Pro Bowl safety already making it his mission to coach him up, the Falcons may have found a duo that secures both the present and the future of their secondary.

