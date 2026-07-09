Xavier Watts is bound to become one of the NFL's scariest defenders in Year 2

Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts gave the Atlanta Falcons the best safety duo in the National Football League last year. And to think they will only get better moving forward... We aren't worried about a sophomore slump for Watts here.

The 23-year-old exceeded everyone's expectations last year, finishing among the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year nominees and fourth in voting. Watts also finished his rookie season with 96 tackles, five interceptions returned for 32 yards, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

And now he is primed to make another jump into the ranks of elite safeties in Year 2. It is crazy that a third-round pick could come in and become a 17-game starter with nearly 100 tackles and finish tied for the second-most interceptions in the league. He also broke the Falcons' rookie interception record, previously held by some guy named Deion Sanders who had four in 1989.

The Falcons aren't worried about a sophomore slump for Xavier Watts

Safety is a notoriously difficult position to play for young guys. It takes knowledge, preparation, and a quick mind. Rarely do you see a player have a rookie season like Watts. And now imagine what he will do with a full season and offseason under his belt. Even NFL.com's Nick Shook identified him as one of 10 players who are bound to improve this season, thinking another leap is coming.

"Watts had an excellent rookie season, racking up five interceptions and 11 passes defensed on his way to finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting," Shook wrote. "That's a high bar to exceed, but it's also indicative of how much faith I have in Watts, a player I could not believe was still available in the latter portion of the 2025 NFL Draft's third round. Watts is an animal and the perfect fit for Jeff Ulbrich's defense, which he demonstrated as a rookie. Now, he's poised to build upon that sparkling debut. Circle back to this nugget when he posts even better numbers in Year 2."

It is the truth that the rest of the league doesn't want to admit. 31 teams regret not taking him in the first two-and-a-half rounds last year. The thing that sticks out about Watts' production is just how clutch his big plays were.

His first career interception came in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings when he snagged a J.J. McCarthy pass to secure the team's first victory. He intercepted Marcus Mariota in a one-score win over the Washington Commanders, and picked off Tyler Shough to seal a win over the New Orleans Saints.

But, best of all, he nabbed two picks against reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford in a primetime win over the Los Angeles Rams. His first came at the end of the first half on a deep pass. The next play was the iconic 93-yard Bijan Robinson touchdown. And then Watts' second came on a fourth down on Atlanta's side of the field when the Rams were threatening to tie the game.

Each of his five interceptions came in Falcons wins. Like Shook mentioned, he was truly an underappreciated superstar in the making who will take another step to becoming one of the game's best this season.