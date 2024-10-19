Years of mistakes have finally caught Atlanta Falcons hated division rival
By Nick Halden
If there is one thing Atlanta Falcons fans are enjoying more than their own 4-2 start to the season it is the downfall of their division rival. The Saints started the season 2-0 in blowout fashion hyping up the expectations of their fans and pundits looking to discredit Atlanta. New Orleans gave them both the perfect reason to believe this wasn't simply a two-team race between Tampa and Atlanta.
Fast forward five weeks later and the Saints have lost five straight. The last two have been complete train wrecks with New Orleans being bullied on defense and unable to generate any level of consistent production offensively. The Saints are now 2-5 and it truly couldn't have happened to a more deserving team.
Injuries were inevitable for an aging roster refusing to acknowledge the obvious
While some New Orleans fans might be quick to blame injuries that should have been the expectation for this team. Aging players rarely get healthier as time passes and the Saints have a roster full of older players with injury concerns. Even if this team was fully healthy it was only a matter of time before the magic of the 2-0 start wore off.
This is a flawed team that has ignored the obvious signs to rebuild for multiple seasons. Since Drew Brees left this team isn't a true playoff contender. Rather than building for the future, they have continually pushed their chips to the middle of the table failing each time while digging a bigger future hole for themselves.
New Orleans is now in a position where they should be unable to compete for the NFC South for years to come. It seems fitting on a night when Drew Brees was honored the franchise suffered such a terrible home loss. One signaling their return to irrelevance and the mess the team has created for themselves.