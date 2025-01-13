You won't believe these two fines assessed on Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

You don't have to look far to find abhorrent fines handed down by the NFL; they happen every week. Oftentimes, it feels like they randomly pick plays to assess fines on and apparently it was the Falcons' turn in the final week of the regular season.

Bijan Robinson was fined $22,511 for a play that you see countless times every game while Drake London was fined $11,255 for looking at someone.

NFL hands down two abhorrent fines to two Atlanta Falcons

An average play and looking at someone can cost NFL players $33,766, apparently. Week 18 against the Panthers, the Falcons two offensive studs, Bijan Robinson and Drake London, made "mistakes" that the NFL didn't appreciate.

Here is Bijan's fine for "use of the helmet."

The NFL fined #Falcons RB Bijan Robinson $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on this play last week. pic.twitter.com/luGcbflINk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2025

And here is Drake's fine for "taunting."

The NFL fined #Falcons WR Drake London $11,255 for taunting after his touchdown catch last week.



pic.twitter.com/uBv3X6BoYd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2025

It is just astounding; how can a professional sports league, which markets its self as hard-nosed entertainment, fine its players for these two things?

You see running backs lowering their helmet on almost every play yet we are cherry picking which ones are worthy of fines? And London didn't even point or anything, he looked at the defender...

When you compare these two plays to other plays that were fined it becomes even more unbelievable. Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V was fined basically the same amount London was for ripping Jauan Jennings' helmet off.

This isn't even coming out of my wallet and it is making me furious. It is absolutely insane how the NFL works sometimes. I don't know what else to say.

The two offensive superstars for the Falcons did not deserve these fines.