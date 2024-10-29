Younghoe Koo's uncharacteristic miss left the Atlanta Falcons vulnerable
By Nick Halden
It seemed the end of the Atlanta Falcons game was following an all too familiar script starting with Tyler Allgeier fumbling for a safety and Younghoe Koo missing a kick well within his range. It gave flashbacks to many moments the Falcons have had games well within hand and found a way to choke the lead away.
What saved the Falcons was a running clock thanks to Kirk Cousins clutch scramble and quarterback sneak to force Tampa to use all of their timeouts and run the clock. Still, the miss from Koo was surprising and continued a recent trend of the kicker struggling.
Should the Atlanta Falcons be concerned about Younghoe Koo moving forward?
Koo has missed two of his last three kicks and both of the misses have been well within the kicker's typical range. This is following struggles the last time Koo faced Tampa when the kicker missed three attempts with only two of those being official. A penalty gave Koo a second chance on the first miss and the kicker still pulled the ball far left.
Despite the recent struggles, there is no cause for concern for one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Koo has simply hit a bump in the road and has consistently proven to show up when it matters most. Whether it was the kick to force overtime against Tampa in their first matchup or setting a stadium record with the longest career kick to beat New Orleans in walk-off fashion Koo has more than earned grace for missteps.
Atlanta only has a reason for concern if this trend continues beyond this week. The last time Koo struggled the kicker responded with perfection against Carolina. That should be the expectation as Atlanta prepares to face Dallas.
Koo proving to be human this season isn't a concern but an expected level of regression. When the kicks have mattered most Koo has delivered and is yet to cost Atlanta a game. Until that changes there is no cause for concern for a player who has more than earned the right to have an off day.