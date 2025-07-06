2 Falcons are predictably disrespected in NFL Top 100 ranking

With rankings comes controversy; it is unavoidable. This becomes especially true when you try to rank the top 100 players of a season as the league does every year.

The first wave of names was announced and two Atlanta Falcons were quickly introduced, one on each side of the ball, and clearly disrespected by their peers.

Jessie Bates III and Drake London are better than their 90s ranking

Drake London was the first Falcons player announced, coming in at No. 97.

Then quickly came safety Jessie Bates III at No. 92.

Straight disrespect!

It is nice to see them getting some love, but when you look at what both of them did last season, few players, if any, were better than them at their positions.

Drake finished top 10 in receptions (100) and touchdowns (9), and was fourth in receiving yards (1,271).

Only the trio of LSU products, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Brian Thomas Jr., finished with more receiving yards.

There will be plenty of receivers ranked ahead of the Falcons' star, yet you can argue there should only be three or four.

On the other hand, Bates should be top 3 at his position.

While he didn't have his best year, he still played all 17 games and had 102 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

You have to imagine names like Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James, Antoine Winfield Jr., Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Xavier McKinney, and Budda Baker will find themselves on the list.

How many of them are better than Bates? One, maybe two?

It is clear the Falcons' lack of success killed London and Bates' rankings.

Nevertheless, the Falcons will see Bijan Robinson and Chris Lindstrom in the top 90, and hopefully A.J. Terrell.

Robinson and Lindstrom both deserve to be in the top 20, but it would be shocking if they get that much love.

