Falcons have one move to make and Terry Fontenot must act fast

Drake London is coming off a fabulous year in which he turned in career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, despite another year of shakiness at the quarterback position.

But, with the quarterback position secured, London is about to explode in 2025, and Terry Fontenot needs to be proactive by signing him to an extension.

The Falcons need to secure Drake London before another career year

Drake London still has two years of control left as he enters his fourth season. While it might seem like jumping the gun by signing him to a long extension, the market will only continue to grow as other big names land new money.

Not to mention, the Falcons don't want him playing on a fully guaranteed fifth-year option that could exceed $20 million if he makes his first Pro Bowl in 2025.

We already know what he can do and what he means to the offense. He brings a big body who creates energy for his teammates.

And he is about to explode with Michael Penix Jr. throwing him the ball for a full season.

You want to get ahead of the market; names like Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans are due to hit the open market next year. In 2026, you are contending with the many excellent players who were drafted after London in 2022.

Thus far, there has been little talk about a potential extension being in the works, which is worrisome. Usually, you will hear rumors about a deal in the works before something happens, but things have been radio silent.

As nice as it would be to let him play out his $3.6 million salary in 2025, it will hurt you down the road. You don't want McLaurin, Evans, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, etc., resetting the market; you want to be the ones to reset the market.

A deal needs to get done in the coming weeks.

More Falcons news and rumors: