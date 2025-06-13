2 Falcons free agents continue search for a place to continue storied careers

Matt Judon and Justin Simmons were supposed to lead a resurgent 2025 Atlanta Falcons defense. Instead, they looked like aging players with little left in the gas tank.

That led the Falcons to replace them this offseason—Jordan Fuller for Simmons and Leonard Floyd for Judon—and let them continue their NFL career elsewhere.

However, they are struggling to find a landing spot as each team starts minicamp and draws closer to training camp.

Matt Judon, Justin Simmons are struggling to find their next landing spot

While we just mentioned how the two veterans were disappointing for the Dirty Birds, that doesn't mean they can't be a valuable piece for some NFL team.

Certainly, there were other circumstances that led to tough seasons for them, namely the struggles of their teammates and a certain defensive coordinator that was fired.

This is why it remains a shock that they haven't found their next destinations yet.

Judon finished the season on a hot note as he looked healthier each week coming off 2023's season-ending injury. We know that every team could use more pass rush, so watch for a contending team to sign him as a rotational piece.

The same type of destination fits Simmons. He isn't what he used to be, but he can be a veteran presence for any defensive backfield. The Eagles have been mentioned as a landing spot, which makes a lot of sense.

We do know that a return to the Falcons is no longer a possibility; the team has moved on.

At safety, they signed Jordan Fuller, drafted Xavier Watts, and have DeMarcco Hellams returning from injury.

At edge rusher, they signed Leonard Floyd and drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris have prioritized getting younger on defense this offseason, leaving Simmons and Judon in the dust.

Hopefully, both guys will find a team who can help revive their careers in 2025.

