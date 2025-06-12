Falcons' most obvious roster issue is setting them up for disaster

The Atlanta Falcons have done a fantastic job not only improving their starting lineup but also their depth.

This is especially true on defense, where they have completely retooled their front seven and safety position. However, one position hasn't been addressed nearly enough, and it could cost them big time.

Falcons' thin cornerback room is setting them up for failure

It is one thing to have solid starters in the NFL; it is another to have solid depth. For the Falcons, they have the former but not the latter at the cornerback position.

A.J. Terrell is one of the best in the league, even if the media (and many fans) don't want to admit it.

Mike Hughes is a solid starter, even if he isn't a top-tier name; he played well last season.

On the inside, you have a battle between Billy Bowman Jr., Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips. Having three players battling for the starting spot, including a mid-round steal, makes you feel good about things.

But that is where the good feelings end because the depth is seriously lacking.

Mike Ford Jr., Natrone Brooks, Kevin King, Keith Taylor, Cobee Bryant, Lamar Jackson, and Dontae Manning finish off the position.

What happens if Terrell or Hughes gets injured at any point in the season? There is no replacement you feel good about.

Those guys have two starts combined over the past two seasons, and 64 in their careers (48 coming from Kevin King).

Clark Phillips could move back outside in an emergency, but do you feel great about that?

Terry Fontenot needs to make one more move to help the cornerback unit. Even adding one starter changes the outlook.

The dream scenario would be trading for Jalen Ramsey. In that instance, you would move Hughes to the bench as a starting-worthy backup.

At worst, they must sign a better priority backup.

Raheem Morris cannot go into the season relying on his cornerbacks staying fully healthy, something they struggled to do before last year's bye week.

