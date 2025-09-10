Grady Jarrett and Drew Dalman had become fixtures in the Atlanta Falcons organization for years.

But their tenures both came to an end with Jarrett's release and Dalman's expiring contract. Both wound up signing with a promising Chicago Bears team -- something they may now be regretting after one week.

Much like the Falcons, the Bears were stunned by a division rival in a late-game comeback, leaving the two veterans in a familiar spot.

Grady Jarrett and Drew Dalman suffer an all-too-familiar loss in Week 1

Those who watched Monday Night Football know how stunned the Bears were to see their 17-6 lead disappear. They were in control for 75% of the game, but couldn't finish the job.

Caleb Williams came out slinging the ball, making the Ben Johnson hire look genius. However, things quickly fell apart as the Vikings' defense made adjustments, having him run for his life.

Meanwhile, J.J. McCarthy had an opposite trajectory; he looked absolutely awful for most of the game as he struggled to string together completions and threw what felt like a game-sealing pick-six in the second half.

But then he figured things out as he started moving the ball against Grady Jarrett and co.

Next thing you knew, the Vikings were ahead, and the Bears proceeded to completely botch their time management. Tell me this game didn't feel like your typical Falcons game...

This was a script Grady Jarrett and Drew Dalman watched unfold many times during their time in Atlanta; you could even throw Olamide Zaccheaus in there.

Quite honestly, I don't know how they couldn't wish they were back with the Falcons. Yes, the Dirty Birds also lost, but there was a lot of good that came out of the game. Michael Penix Jr. looks like the real deal, while his fellow 2024 draftee, Caleb Williams, looked horrific after starting the game 10-for-10.

There were so many throws that were off target, most notably when he overthrew his receiver on what would've been a walk-in touchdown late. Watching him was like watching a child who had borrowed John Elway's arm for a day -- his mechanics are a disaster.

Much of the reason the two veterans left came down to the dollar bills. They likely wanted to stick with the team that drafted them. Nevertheless, Grady Jarrett and Drew Dalman are reeling after watching their lead melt away in a flash on Monday.

