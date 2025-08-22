Ex-Falcons starter already looking like a home run signing on new team

The most heartbreaking moment of the offseason was seeing news break that the Atlanta Falcons were releasing Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett had become a franchise legend thanks to his leadership, loyalty, and play on the field. However, the time had come for him to move on with the pay no longer matching the play.

The veteran defensive tackle went on to sign with the Bears, where he has already had a massive impact on his teammates.

Bears don't regret signing Falcons franchise legend Grady Jarrett

While we can't say he has proven his worth on the field, considering we haven't reached the regular season, we can say the Bears have already benefited from Grady Jarrett's presence.

Particularly from the 23-year-old, Gervon Dexter, there has been no shortage of praise for the veteran.

He stated how the former Falcon can read plays based exclusively on the formation. He has transferred some of the information to Dexter to help him play faster.

If Dexter ends up being a superstar, the signing of Grady is already well worth it.

Nevertheless, you cannot help but think he will have a massive impact on a Bears defense that played well last year. He is surrounded by more talent than he was used to in Atlanta, with names like Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, and the aforementioned Gervon Dexter.

While Grady may not be the player he was five years ago, he is still a player the coaches can count on on every play.

Chicago has to be excited to see those patented tackle for loss off of quick finesse moves off the snap that the Dirty Birds were so used to seeing.

Hopefully, the 32-year-old will have a strong season in his first season with the Bears.

More Falcons news: