2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons embarrassing loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kirk Cousins
Rewind to a season ago and you can offer the same sentiments at a much higher cost to the Falcons. Atlanta's quarterback is extremely easy to like off the field and someone you want badly to root for. His kindness and accountability are noted and consistently a reason why Cousins has been loved throughout his career.
With that said, you cannot play at this level and continue to be a starting quarterback. Cousins has lost four straight games and thrown 8-interceptions without a single touchdown. Even in garbage time with the Vikings having the game won the Falcons still couldn't score while leaving the quarterback in to keep Penix on the bench.
It seemed there simply wasn't any defense left for a veteran who leads the league in interceptions. It cost the Falcons a win against the Saints and Chargers. When plays need to be made there simply is no reason to have any faith the veteran can do anything other than put together a drive derailed by a turnover or penalty. If the Falcons want a chance to turn the season around it is time to start Penix. Cousins has been far too detrimental for the team's chances of winning to continue to start.