2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons embarrassing loss in Minnesota
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
It is time for the Falcons to throw their hands up and give up on tight-end Kyle Pitts. It is clear the quarterback has zero trust in Pitts, and it isn't hard to see why. With the game under wraps and the Falcons driving for a garbage time score Kirk Cousins attempted to get Kyle Pitts the ball for the late score. The drop and inability to play the ball perfectly showed why the Falcons aren't getting the former first-rounder the ball more often.
Pitts plays small and cannot be relied on to consistently make plays within this offense. It is time for the Falcons to move on and attempt to find better production from the position. Former Falcon Jonnu Smith was an offseason cut to help save cap space. With Kyle Pitts under contract, the thought was Smith was not needed in the team's new scheme.
Smith is enjoying a far better season than Pitts and contributing to Miami's second-half surge. The player the Falcons tossed away having a great season while Pitts cannot surpass Tyler Allgeier or Ray-Ray McCloud in this offense defines the Kyle Pitts experience perfectly. It is time to make a change and give up on what was a missed pick.