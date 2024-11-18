2 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons season changing loss to Denver
By Nick Halden
Winner: Fan realizing the bye week is ahead
For at least one week Atlanta Falcons fans will be spared any further misery. After being given reason to believe in this team the Falcons are quickly falling apart. No games have been more painful than the last two. Going into New Orleans and being given every chance to win the Falcons simply refused to take advantage of any chance they were given.
In Denver, the game was never a contest with Atlanta getting run off the field by Nix and Payton. Atlanta fans have more than earned the respite their bye week offers.
Loser: Zac Robinson
What is this team's identity and game plan? It appears at times they are the Bijan Robinson show with the back touching the ball by design on nearly every play. Other weeks have been a heavy dose of Kirk Cousins dropping back or a healthy mix of Tyler Allgeier being involved. This team doesn't know who they are on offense and when they fall behind there simply isn't an answer.
Robinson has done a lot of good things this season but this was a bad miss from the OC. Watching how Robinson prepares with the extra week ahead of a matchup with the Chargers will be telling.