4 Biggest questions the Atlanta Falcons are facing in 2023 off-season
By Nick Halden
2. Can the Falcons finally fix the pass rush?
Combining the last two years of Atlanta’s sack totals has the team in last place and it isn’t particularly close. The Atlanta pass rush has been completely inept over the last two years often reliant on Grady Jarrett to make a play for anyone else to have success. A large part of Atlanta’s problems when it comes to generating a pass rush can be fixed by getting Jarrett help on the inside.
The interior of the defensive line is often bullied with teams knowing if they bring help to Grady Jarrett and force him to beat a double team they will win in the run game or have plenty of time in the pocket. Forcing teams to play Jarrett without the ability to bring help changes the pass rush and the Atlanta defense completely.
With Daron Payne likely franchise tagged Atlanta’s top target seems to be off the market. However, with solid linemen and edge rushers in the draft and free agency it would be surprising not to see Atlanta make a number of moves at both positions.