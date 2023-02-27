Fansided
5 Running backs the Atlanta Falcons could pair with Tyler Allgeier

By Nick Halden

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as he’s wrapped up by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) in the third quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Bengals.Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 631 /
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Samaje Perine

Samaje Perine has had great moments in the playoffs over the past two seasons perhaps pushing his market out of Atlanta’s range. It is still a fit the front office should explore considering how well Perine would fit in Arthur Smith’s offense. Perine is a solid receiver out of the backfield and would offer Atlanta a great addition to the screen game alongside Cordarrelle Patterson.

The question with this fit is what matters most to Perine when hitting free agency? The Falcons are an attractive landing spot due to the cap space, playing in an easy division, and having a  run focused offense that promises oppurtunities if you’re a part of the backfield.

Even Avery Williams was given a chance to contribute to the Atlanta backfield last season despite their depth. This speaks to Arthur Smith’s approach of rotating his running backs and giving each player at the position a chance to impact the game. Patterson, Allgeier, and Perine would be the best running back trio in the league and make Desmond Ridder’s job far easier in the 2023 season.

