5 Running backs the Atlanta Falcons could pair with Tyler Allgeier
By Nick Halden
1. Samaje Perine
Samaje Perine has had great moments in the playoffs over the past two seasons perhaps pushing his market out of Atlanta’s range. It is still a fit the front office should explore considering how well Perine would fit in Arthur Smith’s offense. Perine is a solid receiver out of the backfield and would offer Atlanta a great addition to the screen game alongside Cordarrelle Patterson.
The question with this fit is what matters most to Perine when hitting free agency? The Falcons are an attractive landing spot due to the cap space, playing in an easy division, and having a run focused offense that promises oppurtunities if you’re a part of the backfield.
Even Avery Williams was given a chance to contribute to the Atlanta backfield last season despite their depth. This speaks to Arthur Smith’s approach of rotating his running backs and giving each player at the position a chance to impact the game. Patterson, Allgeier, and Perine would be the best running back trio in the league and make Desmond Ridder’s job far easier in the 2023 season.