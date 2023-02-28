3 Undeniable reasons the Atlanta Falcons will land Lamar Jackson
If you thought last year’s offseason was crazy for the Atlanta Falcons then buckle your seatbelts because things could get even wilder this year.
There is a huge question on every fan’s mind, are the Falcons committed to Desmond Ridder or will they be setting their sights on a former MVP quarterback named Lamar Jackson? None of us know the answer, and perhaps the team doesn’t even know the answer quite yet, but either seems like a legit option.
On the one side, you have a quarterback who you took in the third round last April and played four games where he showed remarkable improvement in each while on the other, you have a once-in-a-lifetime talent that could change the entire outlook of the team.
Which is the correct decision? Only time will tell. No one, including you, knows what the best decision would be. And if you did, then you probably wouldn’t be reading this and should probably spend time in Vegas.
There are undeniable reasons for each side, but here we will focus on the splash move; why the Falcons will go all in on Lamar Jackson.