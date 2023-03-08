The latest Falcons, Lamar Jackson report is extremely concerning
What a crazy time it is to be an NFL fan. Free agency is a week away and Lamar Jackson appears to be as good as gone in Baltimore—maybe. The Atlanta Falcons are still trying to identify who their next franchise quarterback will be and there is one sitting out there on a silver platter.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Atlanta will take the bait, which could be a monumental mistake. The recent reports should also be highly concerning if you are a fan.
The Falcons ignoring Lamar Jackson is extremely concerning
For a moment there it looked like the Atlanta Falcons would be pulling in a former MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson but then Diana Russini of ESPN had to go burst our bubble by reporting that they are not interested.
She wasn’t the only one as many other trustworthy sources backed her up completely.
So, now we need to talk about how concerning it is that the Falcons wouldn’t even entertain the idea of bringing in Lamar Jackson.
Yes, it would be expensive, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime talent and a situation that we have never seen before. A former MVP quarterback who is still not even close to the age of 30 is available for the small price of two first-round picks. How in the world can you not at least make an offer? Especially when you have an offense that would be perfect for his skill set.
Considering the team went after Deshaun Watson last year, it is ridiculous that they wouldn’t look at Lamar. Lamar is the closest thing to Michael Vick that anyone has seen and Michael Vick was a transcendent quarterback.
If the Falcons are seriously going to sit on their butts and not even try for Lamar Jackson, can we seriously say they are fully committed to winning right now?
I will continue to say it, there are ways to structure his contract so that it doesn’t screw up all your cap space. You can still build a team around a star quarterback on a second contract, plenty of teams have proven that.
This is the closest thing you can get to having a straight shot into the playoffs, why wouldn’t you take that? So what if you have to give up the eighth-overall pick and another first-round pick, the chances that at least one of those two selections would be a bust are very high and the chances that either of them would have the impact that Lamar would have on this team are next to nothing.
This is a golden opportunity that you are never going to have again, Terry Fontenot and his staff have to take advantage. If they truly aren’t going to, then that is downright ridiculous—not much else you can say.