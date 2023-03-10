Fansided
Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports /
Jan 02, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Bryce Young announces his intention to enter the NFL draft during a press conference for University of Alabama juniors to announce their intentions.Ncaa Football Ua Juniors Announce For Nfl
Jan 02, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Bryce Young announces his intention to enter the NFL draft during a press conference for University of Alabama juniors to announce their intentions.Ncaa Football Ua Juniors Announce For Nfl /

Winner No. 1: First-round QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft

Here we are starting out with a precarious winner. The latest reports surrounding the franchise tag deadline and the Atlanta Falcons are a huge win for quarterbacks who will be drafted in the first round of the fast-approaching NFL Draft.

There is a simple reason for that; the Falcons are reportedly not going to pursue Lamar Jackson and they have already stated that they plan to add to the position. So, that begs the question, will it be in free agency or the draft?

Let’s assume it is the draft, well, then that is another team in the top ten that is after a quarterback. When a team pursues a QB in the draft, each prospect sees their wallet get a little bit bigger. The more teams that are after them, the higher they will get drafted and the more they will get paid.

