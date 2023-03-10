Atlanta Falcons: Winners and losers of franchise tag deadline
Winner No. 1: First-round QBs in the 2023 NFL Draft
Here we are starting out with a precarious winner. The latest reports surrounding the franchise tag deadline and the Atlanta Falcons are a huge win for quarterbacks who will be drafted in the first round of the fast-approaching NFL Draft.
There is a simple reason for that; the Falcons are reportedly not going to pursue Lamar Jackson and they have already stated that they plan to add to the position. So, that begs the question, will it be in free agency or the draft?
Let’s assume it is the draft, well, then that is another team in the top ten that is after a quarterback. When a team pursues a QB in the draft, each prospect sees their wallet get a little bit bigger. The more teams that are after them, the higher they will get drafted and the more they will get paid.