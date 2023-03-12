Atlanta Falcons: Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement is a rare win for everyone
Calvin Ridley was finally reinstated on Tuesday following his (not so) indefinite suspension from the NFL for betting on games. While the Atlanta Falcons traded him away many months ago, they still benefit from his reinstatement—along with everyone else involved.
Following a situation in the NFL, how often can you say that every party involved is a winner? Not too often, but that is exactly what happened after the league made the decision to reinstate Ridley.
Former Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley’s reinstatement is a rare example of everyone winning in the NFL
Calvin Ridley made a big mistake and he owned up to it. He was going through a difficult time and, as he stated, he was not thinking. It resulted in an indefinite suspension by the NFL and his eventual trade from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The trade that sent him to Florida was one of the most condition-based trades any of us have ever seen.
The first level of compensation for the talented wide receiver is a pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. At a minimum, it was at least going to be a sixth-round selection, however, that was bumped up to a fifth-round pick following his reinstatement.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, that is a small price to be paid for a receiver that has somehow never made a Pro Bowl. As for the Falcons, it is just the start of their potential compensation.
The next level of return is a non-guaranteed fourth-round pick—but it is about as guaranteed as non-guaranteed can be. All Calvin Ridley has to do is make the Jaguars’ roster. And then if he reaches certain incentives it will become a third-round pick. But wait, there’s more; if he ends up signing an extension with Jacksonville then the Falcons will get a second-round pick instead of the fourth or third-round pick.
So, Ridley’s reinstatement is just the beginning for everyone. The Falcons are on their way to hopefully fetching a second-round pick, the Jaguars are adding one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Calvin Ridley gets a reset while also playing for Trevor Lawrence and an ascending Jaguars team. Even the NFL wins as fans will be excited to watch one of the best route runners do his thing. Does anyone really lose in all of this?
Well, there actually might be a few losers; the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans, and the Tennessee Titans. Because now they have to defend Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Calvin Ridley, Evan Engram, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, and Marvin Jones Jr.—have fun with that.
Except, the Falcons will have to as well since they are slated to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville this upcoming season. That will not be fun and you know that Ridley is going to be on his ‘A’ game for that matchup.
All in all, everyone involved in the trade should be considered a winner—that is a rarity in the NFL. Also, if you haven’t checked out Ridley’s letter in ‘The Players’ Tribune’, you have to go read it, it is well worth your time.