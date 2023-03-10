Official NFL Draft order revealed; see where the Falcons will pick in April
Some might not have realized that the NFL Draft order was not officially set until this week. This was because we were waiting for the announcement of all the compensatory picks, as well as the NFL taking away a Houston Texans draft pick. Now we can officially see where the Atlanta Falcons will select.
The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City with the first round on April 27, the second and third rounds on April 28, and the final four rounds on April 29.
Where the Falcons’ nine draft picks are slotted for the 2023 NFL Draft
The Falcons will have nine draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Five of those picks are their original selections while the other four were pulled in by four separate trades.
Here are the Atlanta Falcons’ official picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:
- Pick 8 (Round 1)
- Pick 44 (Round 2)
- Pick 75 (Round 3)
- Pick 110 (Round 4, via TEN)
- Pick 113 (Round 4)
- Pick 159 (Round 5, via JAX)
- Pick 224 (Round 7, via LV)
- Pick 225 (Round 7)
- Pick 245 (Round 7, via BUF)
The Falcons have at least one selection in each round except for the sixth round and they also have two in the fourth round and three in the seventh round. They also didn’t receive a single compensatory pick.
Pick 110 is from the Tennessee Titans which was compensation in the Julio Jones trade from back in 2021. Pick 159 comes from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Calvin Ridley trade which was originally a sixth-round pick but was bumped up to the fifth round since he was just reinstated.
And then pick 224 came from the Las Vegas Raiders who packaged the pick with Bryan Edwards in exchange for the Falcons’ original fifth-round pick. And finally, pick 245 came from the Buffalo Bills as compensation for Dean Marlowe.
The Falcons do not have a sixth-round pick because it was sent to the Titans, along with Julio, for the Titans’ 2022 second-round pick (Troy Anderson) and their 2023 fourth-round pick. Atlanta clearly won that trade.
It is also worth mentioning that Atlanta did not end up losing a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for Rashad Fenton since the conditions of the trade were not met—luckily.