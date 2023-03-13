3 Positions the Atlanta Falcons don’t need to fill in free agency
3. Running back
The Atlanta Falcons are set at running back. After a breakout year for the Falcons’ running game, they will have every single player at the position returning.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, and Avery Williams combine for a pretty deadly unit of runners. There is really no immediate need to add to the position as it is almost overcrowded.
Allgeier and Patterson will enter the 2023 season as one of the best 1-2 punches in the NFL. And then when you add Caleb Huntley, who was impressive when handed the ball last year, it makes for a full position. That isn’t even including the change-of-pace Avery Williams.
The one thing to watch is whether or not the Falcons will bring in a running back to pair with Allgeier in an effort to secure the position in the long term. Unfortunately, Cordarrelle Patterson’s contract ends after this season, and isn’t getting any younger—it could be his final season in Atlanta.