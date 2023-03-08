4 Atlanta Falcons players who were underused in 2022
Atlanta Falcons players who did not see the field enough during the 2022 season
There are many players on each team that don’t see the field enough and certainly, that happened with the Atlanta Falcons this past year.
While the team did not have great depth last season, they still had some talent that wasted away on the bench when they should have been on the field. Unsurprisingly, each of these players was either in their first or second year in the league. Not often do you have a veteran who deserves to play more.
Related: 3 Atlanta Falcons players who were overused during the 2022 season.
Here we are, we start with a rookie who did play a significant number of snaps but still sat behind a player who was ineffective
1. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
If you have read my previous articles then you probably have heard this before; there was no reason for Ade Ogundeji to be the starter over Arnold Ebiketie. Ogundeji was a liability while Ebiketie showed some flashes.
Their snaps were similar, nonetheless, Ade should not have seen the field more. Outside of a game or two, the rookie was not amazing but at least he showed he can smoke an offensive tackle every once in a while.