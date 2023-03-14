Why the Atlanta Falcons should be interested in Austin Ekeler
Running back is one of the very few positions that the Atlanta Falcons don’t need. They already have a stud running back going into his second year with Tyler Allgeier, an explosive playmaker in Cordarrelle Patterson, and a solid third-stringer in Caleb Huntley.
I say all that but the Falcons should still seriously consider trading for Austin Ekeler who has requested a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers after failing to agree to terms with his team.
Austin Ekeler has been one of the most underrated players at any position for years now and one of the best and most versatile running backs in the league. He is simply a stud and now that he wants to be traded, the Atlanta Falcons should be on the phone with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back isn’t a need for the Falcons but that doesn’t mean they should turn a blind eye to it. The goal for the front office is to find ways to get better and Ekeler, without a doubt, makes them better.
Landing Ekeler, and assuming they sign him to a new contract, would lock down the position for years for Atlanta. Cordarrelle Patterson’s contract is set to expire after this next season and we don’t know if they plan on keeping him around. There is also the avenue of trading away Patterson this offseason, as sad as that would be.
Pairing Austin Ekeler with Tyler Allgeier would scare defensive coordinators to death. The two of them are monsters when it comes to breaking tackles, which is something Arthur Smith loves.
Ekeler is a player who is coming off of a season where he had nearly 1,000 rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns, over 100 catches, and over 700 receiving yards. How can you not consider adding him?
Just think about the possibilities for an offense that features Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Jonnu Smith, and then two of the most versatile players in the league with Kyle Pitts and Austin Ekeler—you could even add CP to that depending on what would happen.
Ekeler can do everything and bringing him to Atlanta would give the team a lot of flexibility both on the field and off the field. It would give them more options when it comes to filling the hole at wide receiver behind Drake London.