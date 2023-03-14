Three First-Round Draft Fits for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are on the lookout for more draft fits to add to their young, hungry core
Another year has come and gone, and the Atlanta Falcons are picking in the top ten of the NFL draft yet again. On the surface, a third straight top-ten selection could be looked at as an organizational failure. In most cases, those responsible would either be searching for the lifeboats before they are forced to jump ship or were already pushed off the boat. But things are different in Flowery Branch. Despite the lack of wins, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding this off-season.
Behind the inconsistencies on the field, Fontenot and Smith have been steadily building a young nucleus with good draft picks on both sides of the football. From Drake London and Tyler Allgeier to Richie Grant and Ta’Quon Graham. This regime deserves credit for bringing in players that have proven to be contributors early on in the rebuilding of this team.
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have taken their medicine for the past two years. The back-to-back seven-win seasons taste bitter on the way down, but the results may finally show themselves in 2023.
Atlanta has the second most-cap space in the NFL, trailing only behind the Chicago Bears. To add to that, they have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to use on your favorite prospects.
Today, we will focus on three draft prospects that could come in and immediately add value for the Atlanta Falcons in this draft.