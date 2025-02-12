3 Atlanta Falcons not named Kirk Cousins who will be released

3. DT Grady Jarrett will be released by the Falcons

Savings: $16.3M, Dead Cap: $4.1M

This is the unfortunate one. Grady Jarrett's time in Atlanta might be at its end.

Grady was good last year, don't get me wrong. But is he worth his $20M cap hit next season? I don't think so, especially with the younger guys waiting in the wings. And trust me, it pains me to say all of this but it is the truth.

It is no secret he isn't the player he used to be. If he is willing to take a pay cut then the Falcons would be smart to keep him but the numbers just don't add up.

In the event he is released, we may see a re-signing. it is hard to imagine him leaving his home to play for another team.