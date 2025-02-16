3 Atlanta Falcons players the team must move on from in 2025 offseason

2. Matthew Judon

When the Falcons made the move to acquire Judon it made sense for both sides. The Patriots were in a rebuild and unwilling to pay the pass rusher on a new contract. Atlanta was desperate to find a franchise option at the position. Every season Judon has been healthy for the last few seasons had resulted in a high level of production that had established him as one of the league's better pass rushing options.

This production would fall off a cliff in Atlanta with the veteran looking like a shell of what he had been. A piece of this is Jimmy Lake and how the Falcons rushed the passer early in the season. This doesn't excuse Judon's questionable effort or the lack of results. A player who had a falling out with New England wanting a new deal has imploded his own value.

Even though Judon is likely to be a bargain in free agency the Falcons need to move on. It was a failed move and there isn't any reason to believe bringing back the veteran is the right move next season. Judon's lone season in Atlanta was a failure, move on and attempt to find other answers.