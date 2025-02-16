3 Atlanta Falcons players the team must move on from in 2025 offseason

3. Kirk Cousins

Whether it is a trade or cutting the veteran quarterback it is clear the team is moving on. Terry Fontenot indicated early on in the offseason the team was willing to return Cousins as a backup quarterback. Considering Penix is unproven, and Atlanta has to already pay the veteran whether he is on the roster or not.

However, everything coming out so far this offseason points to the Falcons wanting to move on to Penix. Bringing back Cousins is difficult for a well-respected leader who was leading voice of the offense last season. Not having that back in the building is going to be worth more to Atlanta than saving possible cap space or paying Cousins to play elsewhere.

This isn't to say this is the move Atlanta should make or what covers themselves best. Rather, it is pointing out the reality of what early offseason indicators are pointing to. Kirk Cousins is going to be starting elsewhere in the 2025 season and that is best for both sides.

Allowing Michael Penix Jr. to coming into the season without a threat behind him better sets up the Falcons to take a needed step forward.